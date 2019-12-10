Demon Slayer Cosplay Dangerously Recreates Tanjiro’s Dance of the Fire God

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is ending 2019 on an incredible note while sales of the original manga release of the series have gone on to cross multiple sales milestone, and reportedly even managed to top Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece in sales for the year. While the manga had a fanbase of its own, but the franchise exploded in a groundswell of new popularity following the successful first season of the anime. But it was far from an overnight hit either as the first 18 episodes of the anime had its fans, but something changed in the series with Episode 19.

The major shift in popularity thanks to the gorgeous animated debut of Tanjiro Kamado’s Dance of the Fire God technique in the fight against Rui, and cosplay artist @touko_chaan (who you can find on Instagram here) has dangerously recreated this fiery scene with some actual fire. Check it out below:

While the official English translation of the technique varies between Dance of the Fire God and Hinokami Dance Breathing, this moment is one of the defining scenes in the anime thus far. It was such a massive hit with fans that the series exploded in popularity immediately after the episode aired. While the fights in the series were well crafted before, this one definitely changed things. So to see @touko_chaan bring this technique to the real world is certainly impressive, and definitely paints a new picture of just how much skill and power Tanjiro was utilizing in this moment.

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”