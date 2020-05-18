Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Finale Confirms Tanjiro's Romance with SPOILER

✖

Tanjiro Kamado might have never had romance on the brain, but Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's finale confirmed that one budding toward the end eventually bloomed into a full family life with a special someone! Series creator Koyoharu Gotouge officially brought Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to an end with the latest chapter of the series, and it features a jump several years into the future that shows how future generations have been living peaceful days after Tanjiro and the other demon slayers worked to help defeat Muzan and the demonic threats.

This, of course, includes a look at how the future generations of the Kamado family are living. Which means we get a look at a pair of Kamado kids that confirms that eventually Tanjiro Kamado and Kanao Tsuyuri do get together and have a family. Kanata Kamado (one of the Kamado boys seen in the finale) is a dead ringer for Kanao, so it's hard to deny it!

Chapter 205 of the series takes place at least three generations after the events of the series, and Zenitsu's great grandson, Yoshiteru Agatsuma, implies that those who lost their lives during the battle with the demons years ago have since reincarnated and are now leading new lives in the modern day Tokyo. This seems to be the case with the Kamado family as the two Kamado boys we meet, Kanata and Sumihiko, look a lot like Tanjiro and Kanao.

(Photo: Shueisha)

But given their family names and resemblance to the two, this implies that Tanjiro eventually has children with Kanao. The two had a special bond in the main series as Tanjiro was the one that originally got Kanao to open up, and this romance was teased at the end of Tanjiro's journey in the penultimate chapter.

As Kanao remarked to a nearby tree that the battle was truly over, Tanjiro blushed a little to himself and noted how kind she was. It's a small moment, but considering their first interaction this was most likely the seeding for more between them that we never get to see come to fruition. But at least it's confirmed through future generations of their family! But what do you think?

Did the finale truly confirm Tanjiro and Kanao eventually get together? Was it just their reincarnated souls bringing them together into the same family? What did you think of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.