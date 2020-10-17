Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Creator Shares Special Message with Fans Seeing Mugen Train Movie

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's big feature film effort, Mugen Train, is now making its debut in Japan, and the series creator behind the series has shared a special message for fans seeing the film in theaters! As one of the most demanded film releases of the year, fans had apparently caused site shutdowns and issues when they flooded to theater services in the hopes of purchasing tickets. Japan's theater industry then responded to the demand in kind when it was announced that COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted for the film's full release.

Series creator Koyoharu Gotouge shared a special message as part of the extra goods fans in Japan got while seeing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train in theaters that actually references the lifted restrictions, the message (as noted by @YourAnimeGuy on Twitter) reads as such, "Thanks for your help, this is [Koyoharu Gotouge]! We still have a lot of time to get away from home so I hope you enjoy the coloring book! Don't forget to wash your hands and gargle when you get home."

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba might have been able to successfully release the Mugen Train film, but fans outside of Japan thankfully will not have to wait too much longer to see it themselves. Funimation and Aniplex of America have confirmed they are aiming for a theatrical release in North America early next year, but a concrete release date in the West has yet to be revealed. With the new film picking up right where the first season ends, no wonder it's such a huge deal!

