Demon Slayer Movie Won't Be Subjected to COVID Restrictions Due to Demand

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has kept fans on edge for months now, but their wait will be over soon enough. The anime will return this weekend in Japan with its much-anticipated movie. The premiere has been on fans' calendars for months now, and thanks to its popularity, Japanese officials are making a special exception for theaters screening the movie.

According to a recent statement, Toho Cinemas has been allowed to lift its COVID-related seating restrictions. The chain, which is one of the most popular in Japan, will override restrictions from October 16 to 18. Of course, this timeframe contains Demon Slayer's opening weekend, so the film will be able to accommodate as many fans as possible.

(Photo: Aniplex)

As for what restrictions are being lifted, it seems the audience cap will be the biggest to go. This coming weekend will see Toho Cinemas temporarily fill screenings to max capacity, but no food will be allowed. Patrons cannot eat during the film but are allowed to take in drinks. Masks are also requested for all, and conversation must be kept to a minimum between patrons.

Japan was first able to reopen its theaters in May following a brief COVID lockdown. Seating restrictions were put into place to help prevent the spread of the virus. Back in September, the original restrictions were further eased, but chains had to limit audience capacity for any screening allowing food.

Currently, Toho Cinemas is the largest chain to lift restrictions, but others have joined in. Korona Cinema World, Humax, and T-Joy theaters will all temporarily lift restrictions this weekend to maximize turnout for Demon Slayer. After all, the film's pre-sale debut crashed the majority of ticketing websites in Japan this week. There is no doubt hundreds of thousands want to see this flick. So if you will be seeing it this weekend, mask up and stay safe!

Are you surprised by this special allowance? Or did you expect as much would happen for Demon Slayer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - ANN