Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Confirms U.S. Theatrical Movie Release

Funimation and Aniplex of America have confirmed Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Mugen Train feature film will be getting a theatrical release in North America! During their special panel for Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba for New York Comic Con Metaverse, Funimation and Aniplex of America announced that the new Mugen Train film is indeed being aimed for an early 2021 release for theaters in North America. Originally when the film was announced for a release in North America, Funimation had only announced a vague "2021" release window.

With this news, now the release window has been narrowed to Early 2021, and while unfortunately Funimation and Aniplex of America did not have any other concrete information about the release of the film, they did confirm that they are moving forward with the intentions of a release in theaters for fans in North America.

This news comes hot off the heels of the film's upcoming premiere in Japan. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train will be making its premiere in theaters in Japan on October 16th, and fans in Japan will also be able to attend special IMAX screenings for the film upon its release. But the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has definitely had an impact on its release stateside.

Getting a narrowed "early" 2021 release window is definitely a good sign for this upcoming release, but there are most likely still a ton of unforeseen factors that both Funimation and Aniplex of America are most likely factoring into their release. This theatrical window is set with the hopes that things will be better off in North America next year, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans are definitely hoping for the same.

Taking place after the events of the first season of the series, the Mugen Train film adapts one of the most intense arcs of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series. Gotouge actually returned to the series for a special prequel chapter for Kyojuro Rengoku in celebration of the film's release, but it won't be long before all of the spoilers and other materials are out there!

