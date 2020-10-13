Demon Slayer Movie Crashes Tons of Websites Upon Pre-Sale Debut

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is used to causing a scene with sales, and the anime's upcoming film has learned that the hard way. The manga churned out headlines worldwide last year when its sales nearly toppled that of One Piece. Now, the anime is experiencing a sales boost ahead of Demon Slayer's theatrical debut, and it is all thanks to the millions who tried to nab pre-sale tickets for the movie.

The ordeal happened overnight in Japan as fans logged into their favorite theater site. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train was set to put tickets on pre-sale at midnight JST, and fans knew the competition would be fierce for the best tickets. However, no one expected the demand to literally crash some of Japan's biggest sites.

Shortly after midnight cameo around, Twitter was flooded with hashtags regarding TOHO Cinemas, AEON Cinemas, and every other movie theater in Japan. It turns out places like United Cinemas actually saw their website go under while TOHO Cinemas - the largest theater chain in Japan - was struggling under pressure. The site did not crash per se, but netizens complained about the franchise's impossibly slow website.

(Photo: Aniplex)

Of course, you will get why the site was so slow after hearing its traffic load. Over on Twitter, one fan snapped a still of their place in the digital queue for tickets. The user was number 364,263 in line, so we can understand why TOHO Cinemas was running a bit slow overnight.

As you can see, Demon Slayer is as popular as ever, and the need for new content is high. This movie will fill that hole for fans in Japan before Demon Slayer brings the features overseas. A U.S. theatrical run has been announced for the movie, but the word is out on when the pandemic will allow netizens stateside to visit theaters safely.

Do you plan on seeing this movie in theaters whenever it is safe? Should a second season come next for Demon Slayer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Crunchyroll