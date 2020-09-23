Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Star Announces Birth of Twin Daughters

✖

One Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba star has announced to the world that they are now the father of two twin daughters! Natsuki Hanae, the voice behind Tanjiro Kamado in the anime series, took to Twitter to announce to fans that his family has gotten bigger with two new additions. Sharing an adorable photo of his twin daughters' hands grabbing his finger, fans are flocking to Hanae's Twitter to shower the star in support and love as he prepares for his family to get a lot busier from this point on. You can check out the photo from his official Twitter below!

In the Tweet, Hanae also mentions that the entire process went smoothly and that his children were born the other day. He also mentioned how he was able to visit his wife and children briefly in the hospital with doctor supervision (as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic makes the process far more complicated), and that he's looking forward to fatherhood!

［ご報告］

先日 双子の女の子が産まれました

おかげさまで母子共に健康です 先生の許可もあり当日のみ触れ合う事ができました 無事に産まれてきてくれた2人と妻に感謝を伝えると共に、

夫としてそして父として家庭を支えていけるように頑張ります 引き続き温かく見守っていただけますと幸いです pic.twitter.com/AAz5sQNWlR — 花江 夏樹 (@hanae0626) September 20, 2020

Fans are definitely wishing Hanae the best going forward, and we here at ComicBook.com do as well. As for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the manga might have come to an official end but the anime will soon be returning with a feature film adapting the next major arc of the series in a flashy new way later this year in Japan. Fans in other regions will soon be able to see the film for themselves too.

What did you think of Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first season? Excited to see Tanjiro return for the new film, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train? What are some of your favorite Tanjiro moments from the anime so far?