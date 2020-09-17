Demon Slayer Has Sold 100 Million Copies Worldwide

✖

Last year, Demon Slayer hit the ground floor running with its anime debut and has easily become the most popular Shonen franchise to arrive in 2019, and it seems as if the popularity of the series continues to sky rocket as the manga has sold over one hundred million copies to date! Managing to outsell the Shonen behemoth known as One Piece, the swashbuckling anime series from Eiichiro Oda that has been the king of the hill for decades, it's clear that Demon Slayer has struck a chord among fans in the world of anime!

Demon Slayer has its first feature length film set to release shortly in Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which will translate the story arc of the same name from the manga and be inside of the franchise's main continuity. While a second season has yet to be confirmed by Ufotable, the animation studio responsible for the hard hitting first season, we have to imagine it will only be a matter of time until we are given the head's up that Tanjiro, his sister Nezuko, and the rest of the demon slayer corps will be making their big return to the small screen for new adventures!

Twitter Outlet WSJ_Manga shared the big news drop that Demon Slayer currently have one hundred million copies in circulation, taking into account not only physical copies of the various chapters of the tales of Tanjiro, but digitally available chapters as well:

This number includes digital copies. There's no full certainty about it including novels. Apologies for the mistake. — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) September 17, 2020

Ironically enough, the Demon Slayer manga's story has come to an end, with the final tale of Nezuko and Tanjiro seemingly being told. Considering the popularity of the series, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see the story return in either a sequel series or a new story that follows one of the other members of the demon slayer corps taking over the reins of the franchise. Regardless, there is plenty of material left to adapt for the franchise's anime and we would imagine that we'll see a few more seasons play out before the television series comes to an end like its manga source material.

What do you think of Demon Slayer hitting this insane milestone? Has it earned its place as one of the top anime franchises in the world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slaying!