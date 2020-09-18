Demon Slayer Promises Movie Update Ahead of Its October Premiere

✖

Demon Slayer's first feature length film is set to arrive into theaters in Japan in October, and a big update for the further adventures of Tanjiro and his demon slaying buddies will be revealed a few days prior to its release! The story of the Mugen Train is set to be a direct adaptation of the next stage of Tanjiro's adventures, following the conclusion of the first season of the anime, introducing brand new swordsmen to the franchise as well as some terrifying demons that will be some of the strongest enemies that the corps has ever faced!

When Demon Slayer's first season dropped last year, it became one of the most popular anime franchises in the world, outselling even One Piece when it came to overall manga sales. Though the manga's story has recently come to a close, tying a bow on the tale of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their demon slaying friends, we have to imagine that based on the overall popularity of the series, it will make a return in some form or fashion down the line. Despite the manga coming to an end, there are still a number of tales for the anime to adapt and we would imagine that we'll be seeing a few more seasons of the television series at some point.

Twitter Outlet AnimeTV_JP shared the news that a Demon Slayer announcement would be released a few days prior to the Japanese release of the feature length film, with a North American release of the Mugen Train planned for an unspecified date into theaters, most likely based on the status of the coronavirus pandemic that has thrown a monkey wrench into a number of anime projects:

In 1 month, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Movie "Infinity Train" will be released, October 16 in Japan. The latest information before the film's screening will be released on October 11. Additionally, the movie arrives in USA and Canada in 2021. pic.twitter.com/rabx7UULF2 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) September 16, 2020

A second season for Demon Slayer has yet to be confirmed by the studio responsible for the first in Ufotable, but considering the franchise's success, it will surely only be a matter of time before we see Tanjiro and his sister return to the world of anime.

When do you think we'll see Demon Slayer: Mugen Train make landfall in North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and demon slaying!