Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Shows How Far Rengoku Will Go to Save a Life

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba recently released a special chapter all about Kyojuro Rengoku, and it showed just how far the Flame Hashira is willing to go to save a life. In celebration of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train's release in theaters in Japan soon, series creator Koyoharu Gotouge has returned to the series for a special prequel chapter exploring Rengoku's time as a demon slayer before officially becoming a member of the Hashira. This prequel also shows just how far he's willing to go to save even one more life.

The special chapter for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba features a look back on Rengoku before the events of the main series (and before his full in action debut during the Mugen Train arc adapted for the film), and sees one of his missions in which he tries to fight against a powerful demon and goes as far as rupturing his own ear drums to do so.

The special Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba chapter introduces a powerful demon that uses a flute to throw humans off their equilibrium and make them much easier to kill. When Rengoku arrives on the scene, he sees many of his fellow demon slayers dead already. One of them was actually a young boy who had befriended him during their initial exams.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Seeing this and seeing the demon use his flute, Rengoku instantly slams his hands into his ears so hard that he ruptures his ear drums. He soon reveals that his fallen demon slaying comrades left a final message to warn him about the demon's flute, and quickly made the decision to get rid of his hearing. This was Rengoku's way of paying tribute to those who fell in this fight, and from this point on he vows to be much stronger to eventually become the Flame Hashira that we meet in the main series later.

Rengoku will be making his return to the franchise during Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Mugen Train film coming to Japan later this month, but it will be getting an official North American release next year. What did you think of this Rengoku prequel story? Would you want to see more stories from the Flame Hashira in the future? What other Hashira members would you want to see a prequel for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!