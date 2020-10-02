Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Drops New Mugen Train Movie Promo

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's feature film debut is set to debut in Japan in just a couple of weeks, and now has shared a new promo to better hype its premiere. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train will be making its debut in theaters in Japan on October 16th, and that means that we will begin to see the promotional wave for the film increase in intensity as it prepares to debut. Although it won't be hitting other regions until some time next year, this is going to be an exciting debut for a number of reasons.

With the film's theatrical debut in just a couple of weeks, ufotable's official Twitter account has shared a new promo for the film. Although not much new can be gleaned from this new look at Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, it does give just a bit more of the action that the previous trailers had hinted at! Check it out below:

The new Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba film will be picking up immediately after the events of the massively popular first season. Adapting the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, this film will feature an appearance from the fan favorite Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku.

He's such a fan favorite, in fact, that Gotouge will be releasing a new prequel chapter featuring the character that explores his first mission as a member of the corps. Thankfully, it's been confirmed that this special chapter will be getting an official English language release through Viz Media fairly soon to coincide with the release of the chapter in Japan.

How do you feel about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba continuing with a new film? Are you hoping a second season is announced in the future, or would you rather see more films? What are you most looking forward to in the new movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!