Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Makes an Emotional Comeback with Special New Chapter

Demon Slayer came to a close earlier this year after a record-breaking run, but the manga isn't fully finished with fans just yet. The series made a comeback this weekend in honor of a major movie release. At long last, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is about to drop its first films and a new manga has surfaced to set the scene of the movie.

The update went live after the most recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump went live. Fans in the U.S. were able to check out the special chapter through Viz Media, and it was there readers reunited with Rengoku in an emotional way.

The chapter, which can be found here, begins with a tense look at the Hashira household. Demon Slayer fans are able to see Hashira fight his father and be belittled by the older man despite his hard training. As you can imagine, Rengoku is left stunned by the harsh words, but he doesn't let that stop him.

After all, the Hashira continues to train, and he passes compliments to his younger brother. The pair may not yet live up to their father's extreme expectations, but they have each other. "You were training hard and that's wonderful," Rengoku told his younger sibling.

The chapter goes on to introduce another soldier to Rengoku who is happy to make another friend. Of course, things sour when his newfound friend is slaughtered by a powerful demon in the woods. The emotional chapter reveals how the death of Rengoku's friend led him down the life we have seen, and Demon Slayer is all the better for it. After all, the Hashira remains a class act with fans, and we are always excited to see his bushy brows pop up within the pages of a manga.

What do you think about this brand-new Demon Slayer chapter? Does it do Rengoku justice?