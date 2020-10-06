Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Shows How One Death Changed Rengoku for Good

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba released a special new chapter all about Kyojuro Rengoku, and it revealed that one death early in his demon slaying career actually helped changed Rengoku into the fiery Hashira we meet in the main series. In celebration of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train's upcoming release in theaters in Japan, original series creator Koyoharu Gotouge returned for a special prequel chapter following Rengoku before the events of the main series. As he's going to play a crucial role in the film, this new chapter gives us a better look at how Rengoku became the person he is.

As we see in the special Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba prequel chapter, Rengoku was having trouble gripping with his legacy as a demon slayer when he first got his start. Seeing his father (who served as the Flame Hashira back then) push he and his brother away, he too wondered how weaker fighters would handle things in this violent and demonic world.

He then has a flashback to his time initially taking the test, and he meets a boy who had only barely passed the exam. Rengoku said a few words to make him feel better, but he couldn't shake off the fact that he felt an imminent death was in this boy's future. As it soon turns out, this was indeed the case as the boy dies during a demon attack.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Seeing that the boy and several other demon slayers were killed, Rengoku digs deep and kills the demon before it could harm others. Knowing that the boy who died gave his all to protect the lone survivor (and even managed to pass along a message in his dying moment), Rengoku then vows to become someone just like his friend. Someone who is willing to put their life on the line to save another.

Although we did see some of what makes Rengoku tick in the main series, this look into his past is definitely going to make the events of the Mugen Train arc that much special. Because now that we have a good bearing on his character going in (especially for fans who have not read ahead in the manga), his fights will be that much more intense!

What did you think of this special Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba chapter? Where does Rengoku rank among your favorite Hashira in the series? Excited to check out Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train when it hits theaters outside of Japan next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!