Fem Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Cosplay Gives Rengoku Fiery New Look

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans fell in love with the Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku when he first made his debut, and this fiery cosplay gives the fan favorite a fierce new look. Series creator Koyoharu Gotouge might have brought the original manga series to an end, but the franchise will continue to live on through future releases with the anime. A second season has yet to be confirmed as of this writing, but a feature film adapting the Mugen Train arc of the series will be heading our way this Fall with a planned October debut in Japan.

There are a number of reasons to look forward to the new film, but the biggest of which will be Rengoku jumping into action for the first time. Although he had officially made his debut alongside the other Hashira before the first season came to an end, his big jump into action was part of the big tease as the first season came to an end.

But until we see Kyojuro Rengoku in action later this year, at least Rengoku's fiery impact has been caught in a cool new way with this fem inspired version of the demon slayer! Artist Sparkle Stache (who you can find on Instagram, Twitter, and more social media pages here) brought this fierce take of Rengoku to life through cosplay, and you should check it out below:

Without giving too much away, there's a very good reason why Rengoku has been one of the standout characters in the franchise with very little actual screen or manga time to his name. There have been several characters seen since he first made his debut, but the Flame Hashira continues to be a major pillar of the franchise and Tanjiro Kamado's growth as a character on a whole. But even more fans will see this for themselves with the big movie later this year!

