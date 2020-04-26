Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Fans Aren't Ready for the Series to End

Koyoharu Gotoge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular manga series currently running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, but it might not be running for much longer as the manga announced that it will be reaching its climax with the next chapter of the series. "Climax" can mean quite a few things when it comes to Shonen Jump series, but most of the time it means the series is gearing up for its big finale. Simply put, fans aren't ready to say goodbye to this series just yet.

The latest few chapters of the series have involved the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, so fans have been prepared for this to be the final arc of the series (especially when factoring in many of the major deaths and surprises of the latest few chapters). But it's another thing altogether to actually see the finale coming our way.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's impending climax