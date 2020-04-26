Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Fans Aren't Ready for the Series to End
Koyoharu Gotoge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular manga series currently running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, but it might not be running for much longer as the manga announced that it will be reaching its climax with the next chapter of the series. "Climax" can mean quite a few things when it comes to Shonen Jump series, but most of the time it means the series is gearing up for its big finale. Simply put, fans aren't ready to say goodbye to this series just yet.
The latest few chapters of the series have involved the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, so fans have been prepared for this to be the final arc of the series (especially when factoring in many of the major deaths and surprises of the latest few chapters). But it's another thing altogether to actually see the finale coming our way.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's impending climax, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Are you ready for it all to come to an end? Is it too soon of an ending? Think this climax will actually lead to something more? You can also reach out to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!
What Will Fill the Void Now?
Hmmmm demon slayer is ending next month and I need something to fill the void when it's over pic.twitter.com/2f6Dora6oI— inosuke's #1 fan (@k8tlynv) April 24, 2020
That *Really* Was Quick!
So Demon Slayer is ending in a few chapters
That was quick https://t.co/VDF3vuQCq7— Nathan (@Doremiizz) April 26, 2020
EVERYBODY STAY CALM
mood rn pic.twitter.com/dKW1GB1nwB— 🍎 Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) April 26, 2020
"Wouldn't Change a Thing"
Hot take: I'm totally fulfilled with the ending to Demon Slayer and wouldn't change a thing pic.twitter.com/dSZJ76ZmCh— 🍀 Avery (@Bambeaux) April 26, 2020
"Cant TSKE it"
DEMON SLAYER IS ENDING ON MAY 11TH I CANT TSKE IT YALL pic.twitter.com/9OSLeX7JrQ— ۪josi (@yashirocult) April 23, 2020
"Final Arc Happened Too Soon"
Although, the ending of #KNY203 was still strong even if it was predictable and extremely generic. But that doesn't make up for the wasted potential Demon Slayer had, which is pretty sad. Final arc happened too soon without fleshing out the characters and exploring the world. pic.twitter.com/7o0kTPfpP8— Ayush Basu (@abasu0819) April 26, 2020
It's Not Over...Till it's Over
I’m getting the feeling that Demon Slayer could still put a complete 180 and give two more arcs even if the next chapter is called “Climax” 😕😕— Dancing Thief 👉🏻👉🏻✨ (@anthony45829935) April 26, 2020
Will it Though?
I still can’t quite believe Jump will let a series that sold as much as Demon Slayer have a natural, organic, artistic ending under 200 chapters.— a brilliant germ (@_pedroreis) April 26, 2020
