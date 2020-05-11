Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Reveals the Extent of Tanjiro's Battle Damage

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba confirmed earlier reports of its impending climax by announcing that the manga will officially come to an end with the next chapter of the series next week. This means that Chapter 204 of the series updated fans on Tanjiro Kamado and the surviving members of the Demon Slaying Corps following the intense battle against Muzan Kibutsuji's ever evolving forms. After making some strange decisions with Tanjiro in the battle within the span of a few chapters, the battle has left Tanjiro broken and battered with very little sign of recovery.

Chapter 204 of the series reveals the extent of Tanjiro's injuries, and although he was able to survive the battle after seemingly coming close to death, he's far from 100 percent as he's completely lost the use of his left arm and can no longer see out of his right eye. But at least he's been completely cured of his demonic cells.

When defeating Muzan, Tanjiro was infested by Muzan's lingering cells and had briefly transformed into a demonic form. Managing to escape from this fate two chapters later, the battle with Muzan came to an end. Some time after the battle, Tanjiro is now healing in a hospital bed in Chapter 205. After sleeping for a month, he reveals that his left arm is now emaciated after Muzan's cells wrapped around this arm.

He can raise and lower that arm, but confirms that he cannot grip anything with it nor feel anything below the elbow. He also reveals that after Muzan's poison directly hit his eye, his eye seems to have healed but he can't see out of it. These two parts of his body were completely destroyed in the battle, and his demonic transformation only brought them back at this lesser extent.

The series might be popular enough to warrant a sequel someday, but with Tanjiro's body in this state he'll be far from the action in any follow ups to the story. But this will be a fitting end for Tanjiro Kamado as he's sacrificed so much of his blood and tears to save his sister. Now that she's okay, he has no need to fight anymore. But what do you think?

