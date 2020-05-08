Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Theme Breaks Yet Another Record

✖

Though Demon Slayer's story might be coming to an end with the next chapter of the popular anime franchise's manga, it seems as if the series simply can't stop gaining new accolades as the opening theme of the animated series, Gurenge, has hit another milestone. Having already gone triple platinum, the opening theme song performed by singer/songwriter LiSA has already topped the charts and broken records a few times prior to this recent achievement. This time around, the theme has once again hit the top of the charts in Japan with music fans downloading the song and shattering records.

LiSA's song has done a perfect job of capturing the world of Tanjiro and Nezuko, blending action with emotion that follows the tragic story of these demon slayers as they are thrust into a supernatural world that has them both murdering monsters and saving human lives. Demon Slayer's popularity has had the anime franchise breaking a number of records, with the manga even managing to outsell the anime juggernaut that is Eiichiro Oda's One Piece in terms of overall sales for a number of periods of time. Fans are still reeling after discovering the news that Demon Slayer is seemingly about to conclude with its next installment of the manga but there is still plenty of material to adapt to the anime.

ANN shared the news that LiSA's theme has hit the number one spot in Oricon's Weekly Digital Rating for the second straight week, edging closer and closer to being downloaded a million times as the song continues tearing its way up the charts!

An opening theme, and ending theme, for an anime series can sometimes make or break the series itself, with legendary tracks from Neon Genesis Evangelion, Cowboy Bebop, and Dragon Ball Z still be talked about decades following their respective premieres. Demon Slayer's "Gurenge" might not hit the same levels as Cowboy Bebop's Tank, but it's easily one of the best of recent memory. Based on the popularity of this track, we would imagine that LiSA will be supplying more anime themes in the future of her career, if not the yet to be confirmed second season of Demon Slayer itself!

Do you have "Gurenge" downloaded to your music player? What's your favorite anime opening theme? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slayers!

Via ANN

