Demon Slayer Should Give Inosuke His Own Series As The Franchise Ends

Many anime fans know at this point that the end of Demon Slayer is coming up fast as the manga is reportedly touting the upcoming finale with Chapter 205 and with the hard hitting, action packed franchise wrapping its story up, it's time for Inosuke to be the new star to shine from this anime. Inosuke, as fans of the series know, is a swordsman who is far more head strong than anything else, always seeking stronger opponents to test his mettle against! Though the future of the series is unclear, the ending should give us an Insokue series! When Inosuke first met Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Zenitsu on one of their demon hunting adventures, he met them first as enemies, simply looking to test his swords against another warrior. While he came dangerously close to murdering Tanjiro in a one on one fight, he eventually settled down and joined the trio on their quest to take down as many demons as possible while also saving human lives along the way!

Inosuke Is The Most Memorable Character Of all the character designs that appear in the Demon Slayer series, it simply can't be denied that Inosuke sticks out among his fellow soldiers. With a pig headed mask being worn to hide his strikingly beautiful looks, and his jagged swords being used on a regular basis to slash through demons, Inosuke's look has been one of the most recognizable in the popular anime franchise! On top of this bizarre aesthetic, Inosuke's insane personality might not just be striking, it is also difficult not to love as you learn more about the character!

The Swordsman's Appearance As mentioned earlier, Inosuke isn't just memorable for his personality and abrasive character, but also thanks in part to his unique appearance that is two fold. On the surface, the pig head that rests on his shoulders is striking, to say nothing of his savage appearance that is nothing like the prim and proper Demon Slayer Corps members. When he loses the mask however, we get bare witness to a beautiful face beneath it, making for a hilarious parallel. If there had to be one character that could continue the story while also ringing in new viewers, it would 100% be Inosuke.

Fleshing Out The Character While we have learned a lot about Inosuke and his past throughout the Demon Slayer series, there's certainly more to be explored with this fool hardy swordsman. Raised by boars after losing his mother and abandoning his abusive father, the warrior was raised by boars which is why he now dons this pig head mask on top of his shoulders. We'd love to learn more about this supporting character's past and a spin-off series, or a full blown sequel centered on him, would be just the ticket to do so!

Revisiting The World With Demon Slayer wrapping things up shortly, we still feel that there's a lot of unexplored territory and characters that deserve to be highlighted from this supernatural world! What better character to explore them all through than through the eyes of Inosuke, a character who operates on a black and white approach on nearly every level! This manga may provide a satisfactory conclusion to Tanjiro and Nezuko's journey, but there's a lot more stories that could be mined from this story and we'd love to see it explored even further!