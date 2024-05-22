Demon Slayer Live Concert Announces U.S. Tour Dates

It's happening! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back in the headlines all thanks to its new season, but that isn't the only thing on the horizon. This fall, Demon Slayer will bring its live concert series to the United States, so fans on either coast will be able to check out the show.

"A groundbreaking live concert series based on one of the most popular anime and Japanese manga franchises ever will debut in San Francisco and New York City this fall. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba In Concert will be powered by Crunchyroll, the global anime brand offering fans the ultimate anime experience," Crunchyroll and Aniplex of America shared about the tour.

"The concert is set to immerse audiences in an extraordinary live music celebration of the captivating world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, which has recently amassed a global fanbase and taken the world by storm. The iconic soundtrack of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc will be brought to life on stage by a stunning 18-piece live band while the unforgettable scenes are projected onto a full-size cinema screen."

According to the touring schedule, the Demon Slayer concert series will debut in America on September 21st in Brooklyn at the Kings Theater. Then, the show will head to San Francisco on September 28th. Tickets for both shows will be available for purchase on May 24th, and given the popularity of Demon Slayer, you can expect them to sell quickly.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer, you should know the anime is back these days with its fourth season. You can find the anime streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll right now. So for more info on all things Demon Slayer, you can read its official synopsis below:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself."

