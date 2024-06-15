Shin Kamen Rider to Drop New Footage in Special TV Adaptation

Hideaki Anno might be taking a break from the likes of Neon Genesis Evangelion, Shin Godzilla, and Shin Ultraman but the legendary director is returning to add some new footage to his recent take on Japan's famous masked motorcyclist, Kamen Rider. While Kamen Rider has been a franchise that has released television and movies aimed at a younger audience, Anno added some serious edge to the character with his recent interpretation. Now that Shin Kamen Rider is looking to adapt its story to television as a five-episode series, Anno is filming new scenes to help expand on the film's original story.

Unfortunately for fans of the Shin Universe, it doesn't seem likely that we'll see any new entries in the near future. Japan recently has seen major success with a brand new take on the king of the monsters in Godzilla Minus One while Anno himself has confirmed that he is taking a break from any directing work. Still, this upcoming television series might spark new interest int he Shin Universe that gave us new takes on some of Japan's most classic characters.

Shin Kamen Rider Kicks Back

New images have been shared regarding the footage that will make its way to the Shin Kamen Rider television series, which will take old and new footage to retell the movie's events. While this might be the final time that we witness the Shin iteration of the character, Kamen Rider has been releasing new projects for decades and doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon.

Behind-the-scenes of the new 5-episode version of Shin Kamen Rider pic.twitter.com/sVlWyXq4UU — Kaiju No. 14 (@14_kaiju) June 12, 2024

If you haven't had the chance to see the wild new take on the classic Japanese figure, Shin Kamen Rider can currently be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Here's how the streaming service describes Hideaki Anno's recent live-action movie, "Hongo Takeshi awakens to discover he has been transformed into a grasshopper-hybrid cyborg. Becoming the Masked Rider, he must fight the mysterious evil organization SHOCKER to protect all of mankind. "SHIN KAMEN RIDER" is Anno Hideaki's ode to the legendary Tokusatsu franchise, Japan's biggest hero, and his dearest childhood icon. Go! Go! Let's go!"

