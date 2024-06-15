Attack on Titan Creator Taps Eren For New 'Memories' Sketch

Attack on Titan has ended the story of the Scout Regiment navigating a brutal world but that isn't stopping creator Hajime Isayama from finding new ways to revisit his beloved universe. The final season of Attack on Titan's anime adaptation was quite controversial, mostly when it came to Eren Jaeger and his plan to eradicate the world outside of Paradis. Despite the grand finale, Titan fans are still arguing if Eren was in the right. To help in promoting an upcoming musical album that will focus on the war between Paradis and Marley, Isayama has created new stylish art for Eren.

The band Linked Horizon has been tied to Attack on Titan for quite some time, performing the first-ever theme song for the series that took the anime world by storm. In confirming that a new compilation album was on the way, the musical act confirmed earlier this year that Isayama himself was creating new artwork for the soundtrack. Here's how the band described the upcoming album, "Linked Horizon has been a part of the TV anime series "Attack on Titan" for a long period of time, about 10 years. This best album follows that trajectory and features Linked Horizon's songs related to "Attack on Titan," allowing you to relive the epic story through music."

Attack on Titan Resurrects Eren Jaeger Thanks To Music

The upcoming album is set to be released in Japan on August 7th this summer, consisting of sixteen songs that helped make Attack on Titan one of the biggest anime adaptations in recent memory. At present, Isayama hasn't made any allusions to the idea that he is returning for a potential Attack on Titan sequel and/or spinoff, though he has shown that he is more than willing to return to the universe for new tales.

For those who might not know, Isayama returned to his beloved franchise thanks to a new short story that further explored the earlier years of Captain Levi. Attack on Titan: Bad Boy was released as a part of the recent art book that highlighted some of the series' biggest pieces of art. It's doubtful that this will receive an anime adaptation considering the short length of the one-shot, though wilder things have happened in the anime world.

What do you think of this fresh take on Eren Jaeger? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the world of the Titans.