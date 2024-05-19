Demon Slayer Season 4 Ending Released: Watch

Demon Slayer Season 4 is back with a new episode, and with it has officially debuted the new ending theme sequence for the season! Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc was the final of the anime franchises returning with new episodes as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and kicked things off with an hour long premiere. While that season premiere had a lot packed within it as it set the stage for the arc to come, like many anime premieres, it only introduced the new opening theme sequence for the season. But that's all changed with the release of the second episode.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 2 not only continues fleshing out the Hashira Training arc, but also introduces the official ending theme sequence for the series. Titled "Eikyuu -Tokoshie-," the ending theme is performed by HYDE and MY FIRST STORY with the composer behind the anime, Yuki Kaijura, contributing the composition, lyrics, and arrangement for the song. You can check out the new ending theme for the anime below as spotted by @zennzudaughter on X.

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 2

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 2 is titled "Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka's Pain" and the episode is teased as such, "Kagaya's Kasugai Crow suddenly appears in front of Tamayo and invites her to the Demon Slayer headquarters — even though she is a demon. Meanwhile, Tanjiro, who is recovering at the Butterfly Mansion, receives a letter from Kagaya..." If you wanted to catch up with the anime's newest season, you can now stream the first two episodes of Demon Slayer Season 4 with Crunchyroll (which has yet to confirm how many episodes it will last this Spring).

If you wanted to go back and see how it all began, you can also catch up on the first three seasons of Demon Slayer along with the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc movie with Crunchyroll as well. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as a whole is teased as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."