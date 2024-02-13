New Louis Vuitton Collection Sparks Demon Slayer Comparisons

Over the past decade, anime has become a top demand in entertainment, and some series have gone further with fans than others. When it comes to popularity, few series can hold a candle to Demon Slayer: Kimnetsu no Yaiba, and we have Tanjiro to thank. The character is a bonafide anime icon these days, and that is why netizens across the globe are giving Louis Vuitton a double take.

Why, you may ask? It has to do with the luxury brand's latest collection. Louis Vuitton just shared a first look at its Damier Pop canvas collection, and the pieces have everyone drawing Tanjiro comparisons.

I mean, you just have to look at the bag to see the connection. The Damier Pop line features a checkered design, and its green hue matches Tanjiro perfectly. Given how mainstream the character has become, fans are examining this new Louis Vuitton collection for Demon Slayer cues, and there are more. After all, the Damier Pop line also features a yellow variant that matches Zenitsu. Fans can also nab the line in red, orange, and blue for good measure.

Now, the Louis Vuitton design is not an exact match to Tanjiro's design, but it is incredibly close. Netizens across social media have been quick to point out the similarities here. But if you Demon Slayer fans want a piece of this collection, it will set you back!

The backpack shown above costs more than $3,500 USD while the messenger bag and Speedy Bandouliere come in a bit cheaper. There is no doubt these bags will break the bank. But if you love anime and fashion, this collection is a dream come true.

Obviously, Louis Vuitton is busy with this new collection launch, and Demon Slayer has its own schedule. The anime is set to drop season four this year, and currently, the Hashira Training arc is on tour. New York City just welcomed the Demon Slayer Global Tour where it showed lucky guests the first episode of season four, and Demon Slayer will continue touring up until its season premiere.

Want to know more about Demon Slayer? No sweat! You can read up on the hit series below:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

