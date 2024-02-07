Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Movie Earns R-Rating

Demon Slayer is going to be hitting theaters later this month ahead of Season 4's premiere later this Spring, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- has been rated R ahead of its debut! Demon Slayer will officially be kicking off its adaptation of the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series later this Spring, but it will be celebrating its premiere early with the special theatrical run of Season 4's first episode. Just like with the debut of the Swordsmith Village Arc for Season 3 (which also had an R rating), Season 4's premiere will be hitting theaters too.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will feature both the hour long final episode from the anime's third season, but also the hour long premiere episode from Season 4. As it prepares to hit theaters in a couple of weeks from the time of this writing, a new listing has revealed that the upcoming Demon Slayer movie event is actually going to be rated R for "violence and bloody images." Given how much goes down in the anime, this rating makes a lot of sense!

How to Watch Demon Slayer Movie 2024

Releasing across theaters in the United States and Canada on February 23rd with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio, tickets are now on sale for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-. As for what to expect from the new movie event, Aniplex and Crunchyroll tease the event as such:

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will feature 'A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light' (Episode 11) from the Swordsmith Village Arc, featuring the conclusion of the fierce battle between Tanjiro and Upper Four demon Hantengu, as well as Nezuko's triumph over the sun. Seamlessly followed by Episode 1 of the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc, featuring the start of training conducted by the Hashira in preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, an episode never before seen by audiences."

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc will then fully premiere Season 4 some time later this Spring, but has yet to announce a concrete release date as of the time of this writing.