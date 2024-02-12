Will Demon Slayer Season 4 Start the Infinity Castle Arc?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is gearing up to return later this Spring with Season 4, but it could it actually start the Infinity Castle arc of the anime to take fans by surprise! When Demon Slayer announced that a Season 4 of the anime was in the works following the end of the third season, it was announced that this would be an adaptation of the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. Rather than approach this shorter arc as a new movie, this new arc is going to be the focus for Season 4. But what if that's not all?

Demon Slayer Season 4 is facing a huge problem with its adaptation as the arc from the manga it's taking on is the shortest of the arcs in the series thus far. With plans for an extended premiere meaning that there will be even fewer episodes coming later in the season, it could mean that this season is going to have the shortest run in the franchise to date. Or it could end up meaning that Season 4 will also bring fans into the Infinity Castle Arc, the first of the series' two final arcs full of highly anticipated final fights.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Demon Slayer: What Is the Infinity Castle Arc?

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc runs from Chapter 128 through 136 of Gotoge's original manga series, and without giving too much away, the final chapter of the arc leads to a massive cliffhanger that immediately starts the Infinity Castle arc. This could make for one heck of a cliffhanger to leave fans waiting for Season 5 in the future, or it could end up sneakily happening this Spring. Rather than being an abrupt cliffhanger after weeks of training episodes, the final episodes of this season could use the start of those final battles to properly set the stage for a new season.

Importantly, there are only two more arcs before Demon Slayer ends so it's a matter of how the anime decides to tackle them. The Infinity Castle arc runs for 47 chapters as the longest arc in the manga overall, and leads to the final battle arc which is half that length. Depending on how the anime adapts this material, this easily could be another two or three seasons (or maybe even a grand finale movie). But that starts here as the Hashira train for the final fights against Muzan.

We could end up getting much more than advertised, a fairly short season of Demon Slayer, or a season with lots of original anime materials. But are you hoping to see some of the Infinity Castle arc in Demon Slayer Season 4?