Demon Slayer Movie Premiere Unveils Channing Tatum's Tanjiro Cosplay

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is preparing for its biggest comeback yet. It was not long ago the anime brought season three to a close, and now all eyes are on the next arc of Demon Slayer. After all, the Hashira Training storyline is about to kick off, and ufotable is hyping the debut with a special movie. And at its recent U.S. premiere, Channing Tatum stole the show with his take on Tanjiro.

The whole thing went live in New York City this weekend as Crunchyroll hosted the premiere of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training. The big event marked the movie's second launch following its debut in Japan, and several more tour dates are on the horizon. Of course, plenty of fans flocked to the event in NYC, and Tatum hit the red carpet with their daughter.

Channing and Everly Tatum at the NY premiere of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- World Tour!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DjcJw4ibIA — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) February 11, 2024

As you can see above, the event brought Tatum to the carpet in a hoodie inspired by Tanjiro's green-black uniform. He visited the premiere with his daughter Everlyn Tatum whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Tatum's daughter looks ready to teach Tanjiro some lessons given her cosplay as Shinobu Kocho. So as you can see, this family has a knack for cosplaying.

Given the rise of anime's popularity in recent years, it is hardly surprising to see more celebs repping shows. From Jamie Lee Curtis to Megan Thee Stallion and even Leonardo DiCaprio, Hollywood has most definitely embraced anime as of late. Demon Slayer is now helping shape a new generation of shonen fans, and Tatum's family is all in with Tanjiro. So if anyone ever gives the show grief, well – just remind them Magic Mike is on board.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer ahead of season four, no worries. You can check out the anime on Hulu and/or Crunchyroll. So for more information on Demon Slayer, you can read its official synopsis below:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

