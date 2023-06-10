Demon Slayer Cosplay Features a Low-Cost Mist Hashira

Demon Slayer's third season has focused on the terrifying battles that are a part of the Swordsmith Village Arc. While Zenitsu and Inosuke have been placed on the sidelines for these battles against the Upper Moons 4 and 5, Tanjiro and Nezuko have received some serious backup this time around. The Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito has been a worthy ally to the shonen protagonists in the latest season, and now, the top swordsman has received some hilarious low-cost cosplay bringing him to life.

Like many other members of the Demon Slayer Corps, the latest anime season has taken the opportunity to dive into the past of the Mist Hashira and show how tragedy was able to forge one of the strongest slayers in the shonen series. Muichiro Tokito grew up with his twin brother, as the pair lost their parents due to unforeseen circumstances, with the young Mist Hashira losing his brother as well thanks to a demon attack. While Muichiro might have been timid in his earlier years, he's changed quite a bit in his adult years and was able to recently use his skills to take out the vase-wielding demon known as Gyokko.

Demon Slayer's Mist Makeover

Low Cost Cosplay has made a name for itself by recreating some of the biggest characters in anime history using mostly household items to bring them into the real world. Such is the case here with the Mist Hashira, with Muichiro making quite the name for himself in Demon Slayer Season 3 so far. While Muichiro was able to defeat Gyokko, the damage might have taken him out of the fight as Tanjiro and the Love Hashira still have quite the challenge on their hands.

Demon Slayer's third season only has a few episodes left before it comes to a close, with the fourth season reportedly already in production. While the shonen series has become wildly popular thanks to its anime adaptation, the original manga came to a close years ago. It has yet to be seen how many more seasons and/or movies are released following the story of Tanjiro, though the end of Demon Slayer is nigh if it continues following the manga to the letter.

What do you think of this hilarious low-cost cosplay? Do you foresee the Mist Hashira surviving this season?