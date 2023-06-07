Demon Slayer Season 3 Finally Revisits Inosuke and Zenitsu in Fourth Wall Breaking Scene

Demon Slayer Season 3 removed the fan favorite characters, Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma, early on in its events as they took on different missions from Tanjiro Kamado this time around, but the post-credits scene from the newest Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime actually breaks the fourth wall as the two of them wait for their big return to the anime! When Demon Slayer Season 3 kicked off the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga, the first episode updated fans on how the central trio of Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu had been recovering from everything that happened to them during Season 2.

What wasn't clear to many fans of the Demon Slayer anime then (but fans of the manga unfortunately knew it was coming) was that this would actually be the only real time we would get to see Inosuke or Zenitsu as they had already been assigned to different missions while Tanjiro was trying to recuperate. Then isolating further heading to the swordsmith village, it wasn't until the newest episode of Demon Slayer Season 3 that Inosuke and Zenitsu broke the fourth wall with their hilarious return:

Demon Slayer: What Happened to Inosuke and Zenitsu?

The post-credits scene for Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 teases what's coming next in the anime, but has a skit where both Inosuke and Zenitsu directly address the anime's audience. Looking directly at the screen and wondering when their turn would be coming in the anime, Inosuke and Zenitsu quickly realize that they aren't going to be seen fighting this season. Zenitsu even teases that their turn will be "not happening for a while," and Inosuke realizes that all he can do now is cheer on his friend.

Unfortunately for many fans of this duo, their turn won't be seen until Demon Slayer Season 4 at the earliest. Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc only has two more episodes left in its run and will feature the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, in her first major battle in the anime, and the next major arc of the series to follow will be focusing on other Hashira as well. So it might be even longer than expected before this duo returns to form in full alongside Tanjiro.

How have you felt about Demon Slayer Season 3 without Inosuke and Zenitsu being a part of it? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!