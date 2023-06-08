Demon Slayer Takes Tanjiro to the Spider-Verse in This Epic Crossover

Every universe has its own Spider-Man. If there is one thing we learned from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it is that everything in existence can become the hero. From animals to ice cream cones, there is no limit to what can be done, so it stands to reason our favorite anime heroes are also Spider-Man in some universe we've never met. And now, one artist is going viral for turning Tanjiro Kamado into Spider-Slayer.

As you can see below, the Twitter user Sketchy Artist surprised fans by turning Tanjiro into a Spider-Man. They took elements of the Marvel hero's usual design and tied them with the motifs we've seen in Demon Slayer. The result gives us Spider-Slayer, and we are obsessed with the outcome.

After all, this version of Tanjiro is wearing Spider-Man's iconic bodysuit, but it is colored with green-black checker squares. With some of his hair flowing from the mask, Tanjiro pairs his suit with his loose Demon Slayer Corps trousers and his haori. The look is completed with some red sandals, and yes, you can see Tanjiro is wielding his sword here in case any demons pop out.

Demon Slayer x Spider-Man may not sound like it would work, but Tanjiro has more in common with the Brooklyn hero than you'd expect. No matter the Marvel hero's name, Spider-Man is characterized by a young kid wanting to save the world all while stumbling through the trials of adolescence. That describes Tanjiro perfectly, so this cute crossover works great. And honestly, can you imagine how intense the fight with Rui would have been if Tanjiro were a Spider-Slayer? Like, come on.

If you have yet to check out the Spider-Verse for yourself, you should know the multiverse is in theaters right now. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters in the wake of its June 2nd debut. As for Demon Slayer, the hit anime is still working through its third season. You can stream the Demon Slayer anime over on Crunchyroll, and its official synopsis can be read below for more details about its story:

"In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

What do you think about this incredible Demon Slayer crossover?