Demon Slayer Season 3 Will Soon Host a Cast Reunion in Los Angeles

Demon Slayer's third season has been a whirlwind of action, seeing Tanjiro teaming up with the Mist and Love Hashiras to fight against Upper Moons 4 and 5. With the current season only having a few episodes left as the season finale approaches, a North American reunion is set to take place this summer. Anime Expo has announced that not only will two voice actors be crossing the sea to visit Los Angeles, but a creative mind behind the scenes is doing the same.

Demon Slayer Season 3 actually began on the silver screen rather than the small screen, introducing the season premiere as a part of the film, Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village. While Tanjiro made his way to the Swordsmith Village in an effort to fix his broken and battered weapon, he clearly found more than he bargained for thanks to Muzan releasing two of his strongest lieutenants to burn the village to the ground. Unfortunately, with the addition of Mitsuri and Muichiro, the Love and Mist Hashiras respectively, Zenitsu and Inosuke have been placed on the back burner. With Demon Slayer's fourth season confirmed to already be in production by Ufotable, Tanjiro and company still have some major challenges ahead of them if they are able to overcome the trials and tribulations of the Swordsmith Village.

A Demon Slayer Reunion

Anime Expo has already taken the opportunity to confirm that some major members of the anime world will be attending the convention later this summer. The Official Demon Slayer Twitter Account shared the news that Natsuki Hanae and Kengo Kawanishi, the voices of Tanjiro and Muichiro respectively, would be reuniting on July 2nd. Along with the voice actors, Aniplex Producer Yuma Takahashi will also be in attendance to celebrate the shonen series.

#NEWS Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is returning to @AnimeExpo with a special event presented by @aniplexUSA! ✨



Don't miss special guests Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado), Kengo Kawanishi (Muichiro Tokito), and Aniplex Producer Yuma Takahashi on July 2nd at Main Events! pic.twitter.com/uKKNyP70bm — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) June 6, 2023

Luckily, the Demon Slayer Corps has been able to squeak out some victories in the latest season, with the Mist Hashira managing to take out his high-ranking demon opponent. However, the demon known as Hantengu and his emotions are still wreaking havoc upon the village and might be too much of a threat for Tanjiro and his allies. However, the current season comes to an end, its sure to end with a bang.

Will you be hitting up Anime Expo this summer? Do you think Demon Slayer's third season has held up to its first two? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.