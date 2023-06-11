Demon Slayer Reveals Mitsuri's Slayer Mark

Demon Slayer Season 3 has reached the climax of its new episodes airing this Spring, and the newest episode has taken the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji to a whole new level by giving the Hashira a Demon Slayer mark of her own! The Swordsmith Village Arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba brought Mitsuri and the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito to the center of the action with the newest season of the anime after they initially made their first debut way back in the first season of the series. With Muichiro dominating the episodes so far, it's time for Mitsuri to get her time to shine.

Demon Slayer Season 3 brought Mitsuri back to the anime with the premiere of the newest season, but her jump into the action has been minimal as she has been primarily focused on protecting the other villagers in the area. Now with Muichiro having defeated Gyokko in the previous episode and the villagers safe for now, Mitsuri has focused all of her efforts on fighting against Hantengu's Emotion Demons. This has brought out a Demon Slayer mark of her own following ones sprouting on Tanjiro and Muichiro in the previous episodes:

Demon Slayer: Mitsuri's New Demon Slayer Mark Explained

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 sees Mitsuri pushing herself against Zohakuten, only to get wrapped up in Hantengu's confusing situation as she's hit by a big Zohakuten attack, mistaking it for the main demon. This bit of unconsciousness actually helps her relive her past and it's revealed that until she became a member of the Demon Slaying Corps, her uniquely strong body and look made her the subject of ridicule. Being reminded of this feeling of acceptance, she wakes up more determined than ever.

Mitsuri begins to push herself to move faster and fight harder, and Zohakuten notices that she's grown a Demon Slayer mark. It came through after a breakthrough of self-realization much like Tanjiro and Muichiro did in the previous episodes, but it has yet to be revealed how much of a boost she's gotten from the mark's appearance. But with another Hashira getting this mark, it's making the mark itself all the more intriguing for the fights moving forward into the Demon Slayer Season 3 finale and beyond.

What are you hoping to see from Mitsuri and her new Demon Slayer mark?