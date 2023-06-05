Demon Slayer Proves Mitsuri's Power With the Love Hashira's Comeback

Demon Slayer has reached the climax of Season 3 as its final episodes have kicked the final fight of the Swordsmith Village Arc into high gear, and the final moments from the newest episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba proves Mitsuri Kanroji's power as the Love Hashira has made her official comeback to the scene and the center stage of the fight against the Upper Rank Hantengu! One of the big surprises for Demon Slayer Season 3 was when it reintroduced two members of the Hashira back to the anime, but we've only gotten to see the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, in action thus far.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc briefly showed what Mitsuri can do when she quickly protected people in the rest of the village while Tanjiro and the others were fighting the Upper Ranks, and the final moments from the newest Demon Slayer episode have finally freed her up to join the fight in full. It's here she demonstrates her massive strength along with already showing off how skilled she is with her very unique sword against the increasingly stronger Hantengu. ani

MITSURI CAME HOME YALL SHE IS SO COOL 😭 pic.twitter.com/DxqtfSj93C — rhy (@jobisky) June 4, 2023

Demon Slayer: Mitsuri Finally Joins the Fight

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 sees Muichiro ending his fight with Gyokko, but unfortunately the Mist Hashira has been so weakened through the fight that he's nowhere near able to help Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya. Soon after, the trio continues to struggle against Zohakuten as it's revealed that the newest Emotion Demon can use stronger versions of the others' powers, and it looks like it's all over for the trio as Tanjiro is eaten by a stone dragon, and both Genya and Nezuko had been captured.

That was until Mitsuri surprisingly shows up and easily frees Tanjiro from Zohakuten's grasp. Cutting through the stone with ease, she soon tells Tanjiro that he can now take a break as she's there to fight. Tanjiro is worried about her and tries to warn her that this opponent is an Upper Rank, but she doesn't seem worried in the slightest as she quickly takes the upper hand heading into the full fight between the two in the final episodes of Demon Slayer's third season.

How do you feel about finally getting to see more of Mitsuri in a fight with Demon Slayer Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!