Demon Slayer Season 3 Celebrates Climax With New Mitsuri Promo and Poster

Demon Slayer has reached the climax of its Season 3 run of new episodes hitting this Spring, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is celebrating the end of the newest season with a new promo and poster highlighting the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji! One of the major draws for Demon Slayer Season 3 was the fact that two of the Hashira would be joining Tanjiro Kamado this time around, and the majority of the season has spent its time showing off the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito. But with his fight done, it's finally time to focus on the other returns, Mitsuri.

With Muichiro ending his fight against the Upper Five Gyokko in the previous episode, the final two episodes of Demon Slayer Season 3 have now brought Mitsuri to the fight in full. While we have seen brief examples of what the Love Hashira can do in a fight, Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 was the first real time she got the focus of the episode as we're learning what makes her tick. To celebrate the new focus on Mitsuri as Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc comes to an end, Demon Slayer Season 3 has dropped a new promo and poster for the Hashira that you can check out below:

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3 Finale

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11 with bring the Swordsmith Village Arc of the anime to an end with an extended 70 minute long episode airing on Sunday, June 18th. As teased by the penultimate episode of the season, Mitsuri has now fully joined the fight against the increasingly stronger Hantengu as his Emotion Demons continue to hide away his main body elsewhere. Now that Muichiro has won his fight, fans are curious to see how the Love Hashira makes it through a battle while Tanjiro, Genya, and Nezuko are trying their best to take out Hantengu himself.

If you wanted to catch up with Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc's episodes before the finale, you can now find the newest episodes of the series streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. They tease the story for Demon Slayer Season 3 as such, "And the story makes its way to a new location ─ Tanjiro's journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village, where he reunites with two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps' highest-ranking swordsmen – Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadows of demons lurking near, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades."

