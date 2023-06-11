Demon Slayer Season 3 Announces Extended Finale

Demon Slayer made its return to television this year with season 3, and the comeback wasted zero time getting underway. We all watched as Tanjiro made his way to the Swordsmith Village and enchanted yet another Upper Moon throw-down. With two demons to take down, Tanjiro has spent this new season fighting alongside the Mist and Love Hashiras. And now, we have learned this arc will bow out with an extended finale.

Over on social media, the team at Ufotable confirmed the extended finale was coming. It turns out Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Swordsmith Village arc will wrap with a 70-minute finale. This means a lot is going to in the anime before June ends, so fans better buckle up.

As for the latest episode of Demon Slayer, the anime had a lot to juggle thanks to the Love Hashira. After evacuating much of the village, Mitsuri made her appearance before Hantengu this week with a full-on fight. Not only did this update teach us about Mitsuri's backstory, but we got to see just how powerful the Love Breathing style is in action. We got a few other teases about Mitsuri including her romantic interest in Obanai, so Demon Slayer fans can look forward to these cliffhangers being addressed in coming seasons.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer, the anime is easy enough to watch. You can find the show streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. As for the Demon Slayer manga, the series is already done and can be read in English courtesy of Viz Media. So for more information on the hit series, you can find the official synopsis of Demon Slayer below:

"In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

What do you think about this Demon Slayer update? How have you enjoyed the Swordsmith Village arc so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.