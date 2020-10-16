Demon Slayer Movie Reaches Historical New Box Office Milestone

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's new movie has reached a historical new box office milestone! It seems like every week there seems to be a new record of some sort broken for the franchise as not only did the first season reach wild success, Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga continues to sell like hotcakes long after its ending, and Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has dominated the box office in Japan ever since its initial debut last Fall. It's starting to break even more records now that the film is reaching international territories too.

While already surpassing others to become the most popular anime movie of all time, and surpassing Spirited Away to become the most successful Japanese film ever, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is climbing even higher up the mountain as it's now the first Japanese film ever to earn over 50 billion yen in the box office in the 200 plus days that it's been first released in Japan.

(Photo: Aniplex)

According to a new report from Oricon News (as detailed by Crunchyroll), Mugen Train has earned 100 million across this latest week in Japan to bring its full total to 39.88 billion yen ($366.7 million USD) with 28.87 million tickets sold so far. Together with its performances in international markets like in the United States, the full earnings for the film have now crossed 50.1 billion yen ($458.59 million USD), making history for the Japanese film industry.

The film's run in Japan might be defused a bit due to the current state of emergency in the country due to COVID-19, but the film's international success is likely to keep it afloat. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is still screening in theaters, with an English subbed and dubbed release in the United States. You can check out our full review of the film here!

Aniplex of America officially describes Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train film as such, "Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train."

HT - Crunchyroll