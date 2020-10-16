Demon Slayer Makes Movie History After Topping U.S. Box Office

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has made movie history after taking the top spot at the box office in the United States this past weekend! Ever since it launched in Japan last fall, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has been one of the hugest anime films of all time. This was already impressive considering this was just factoring in its box office performance in Japan, and now the film is impressing even more as it's making its way through international markets. Fans in the United States have responded well to the film also.

Taking the top spot in the box office for not only its opening day, but eventually securing the top spot once more in its second weekend out, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has also made some major history in the box office. It's now only the second anime film ever to reach the top of the box office in the United States. The first film to achieve such a feat? Pokemon: The First Movie, which was first released over 20 years ago.

(Photo: Aniplex of America)

According to the newest box office numbers reported by Box Office Mojo, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train had secured the top spot at the box office this past weekend (defeating Mortal Kombat in the process) with $6.4 million USD. This isn't as successful as the first week's screening for the film, and while this indicates it won't have as much of a dominate run in North America as it did in Japan, it is still a huge feat.

Compared to Pokemon: The First Movie, Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a much different and much more niche property. It's a film continuing the most successful anime release of 2019, but the film itself got a hard R rating and a limited theatrical release across theaters. This is not even factoring in the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on theater performance overall.

Even with all of these factors working against it, the film is now one of the most notable anime releases of all time in many different ways. But what do you think? Were you able to check out the new movie? Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is now screening in theaters, and you can check out our full review of the film here. Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

HT - Box Office Mojo