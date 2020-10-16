Demon Slayer Movie Tops Spirited Away as the Highest-Grossing Anime Movie Globally

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been on a high since its anime went live, and that success has only grown since. The series is now one of the best to ever leave Japan, and it has broken dozens of records both in print and on-screen. And at last, the movie has officially broken the record for the highest-grossing anime movie globally.

If you did not know, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train has made its debut in the United States. The big premiere has been awaited by many, and the stateside release pushed Tanjiro over the edge. At last, the anime pushed Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away out of the top spot to become the highest-grossing anime movie worldwide.

(Photo: Ufotable)

Right now, Demon Slayer has amassed an impressive $442.81 million USD. The record was made 192 days after the anime's movie hit up audiences in Japan. When the feature was released last fall overseas, it broke records time and time again. It went from having the highest-grossing opening in Japan to taking the number one at the country's box office period. And thanks to help from Rengoku, Demon Slayer has taken over the world.

Spirited Away has long overseen the global box office, but the Hayao Miyazaki flick is bowing to Tanjiro with grace. The classic film stands at a total gross of $395,580,000 while Your Name sits in third place. Makoto Shinkai's award-winning film used to be in first place with its $380,140,500 haul, but Spirited Away took back first place last year with a re-release. However, fans knew it was just a matter of time before Demon Slayer came out on top.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer right now, you have time to catch up before watching its film. The show is streaming in full on Crunchyroll as well as Funimation. The movie is currently screening in select theaters with plans to hit home video in late June. Later this year, a second season is slated to go live, but there is no firm release date at this time. It seems likely the show will return to television this fall, so we'll keep our fingers crossed for more details soon!

HT - Crunchyroll