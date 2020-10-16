Demon Slayer Movie Nears $200 Million at Global Box Office

When it comes to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, all eyes are on the series as they track its film's insane success. October brought about the first-ever film for the anime, and fans were quick to pack theaters for the film. As you can imagine, its blockbusting success has caught the eyes of industry insiders, and it seems Demon Slayer is about to reach a new box office milestone if a new report is true.

Recently, Deadline shared its box office roundup, and it was there the trade checked in on Demon Slayer. The publication says the anime feature has finally grossed about $200 million USD after four weekends in theaters. There isn't an exact figure to label the film with, but Deadline says it is confident with the projection.

(Photo: Aniplex)

If Demon Slayer has really earned that projected gross, then its movie has become one of the top five films at the international box office in 2020. It is also in the top ten movies this year. Demon Slayer is also well on its way to becoming a big challenger to Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away. The movie could become the highest-grossing movie in Japan to date if it beats out the Studio Ghibli movie at 30.8 billion yen.

Clearly, Demon Slayer is pushing the box office to its limit in Japan, and it has yet to release in any foreign market. Fans can only imagine what kind of cash Tanjiro will summon when his big-screen debut goes live in the States. Reports suggest Aniplex will bringing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train to U.S. theaters in early 2021. And if that is the case, well - this anime feature might become the highest-grossing film of its kind worldwide.

What do you think about this movie's box office boom? Has it taken you by surprise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.