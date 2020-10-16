New Demon Slayer Movie Milestone Lands Film in Japan's Top Ten Movies

✖

Demon Slayer's first feature length film has hit theaters in Japan and it has already begun to smash records when it comes to overall profits, and now, the movie has made enough money to reach the top ten most profitable films to ever be released in the country of the franchise's birth! The movie, which follows the adventures of Tanjiro and his friends fighting demons aboard a runaway train might very well be one of the most profitable movies to ever be released in Japan during the country's history, animated or otherwise!

Demon Slayer shares a unique characteristic with The Promised Neverland, in that both anime franchises had their respective manga stories come to a close while their television series continue. While The Promised Neverland is set to return next year with its second season, we await to see just when the adventures of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the other demon slayers will continue with their popular tv series!

Demon Slayer's Official Twitter Account broke the news that the Mugen Train movie continued to shatter box office records, and while the North American release is still a few months away with it set to launch in 2021, it's clear that the popularity of the anime franchise isn't ending any time soon:

