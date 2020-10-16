Demon Slayer Nabs Top Animation Prize at Japan Academy Film Awards

✖

Demon Slayer is living a good life right about now, and it only has more to look forward to. With a second season on the way, the show is becoming more popular than ever, and its first movie is still raking in cash hand over foot. In fact, the film is expected to hit up fans stateside next month, and Japan went so far as awarding the project a top honor at its own Academy Awards.

Recently, the 44th Japan Academy Awards took place in Tokyo, and the event took time to gather the best of film in 2020. It was there Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train came on top in a big way. The organization awarded the film its prize for Animation of the Year, and it is easy to see why.

(Photo: Ufotable)

To start, Demon Slayer's theatrical debut was met with universal acclaim upon its debut last October, and its animation is top-notch. The film's quality mixed with the overall popularity of Demon Slayer to ensure the movie became the highest-grossing in Japan to date. Demon Slayer also has the highest-grossing anime movie globally to date, and the records only go on from there.

This major award marks a first for Shonen Jump as this movie is the first adapted from the magazine to win Animation of the Year. In fact, Demon Slayer is the very first franchise film to win the award period. Several other franchise films won the runner-up award of Excellent Animation of the Year for 2020. Such films like The Tiger and The Fish and Violet Evergarden: The Movie were included in the list.

Are you impressed by this latest award? Do you plan on seeing Demon Slayer in theaters next month? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Crunchyroll