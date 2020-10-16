Demon Slayer Movie Reveals North America Pre-Sale Details

✖

Demon Slayer is moving forward with its plans for world domination, and that means big plans are in store for its movie. If you will remember, the hit anime took the world by storm with its first season, and last fall marked a turning point when Tanjiro hit the big screen. Now, it turns out Demon Slayer is about to hit up U.S. theaters next month, and we've got all the details on the pre-sale situation.

If you did not hear the news, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train is about to go live in North America. The movie will hit up cinemas on April 23 before digital hits online retailers in June. But if you want to get ahead of everyone where tickets are concerned, you need to remember April 9.

(Photo: Ufotable)

The tickets for Demon Slayer will go on pre-sale starting April 9. At this time, fans do not know the exact time theater chains will go live, but you can hit up your local theaters for updates. AMC will be the most likely chain to serve fans in the U.S. given the pandemic. The company has re-opened a lot of theaters in the last month given declining rates of COVID-19 nationwide. However, the same cannot be said for Regal. The theater chain has most of its locations closed in light of the pandemic, so that will surely cause a problem for some fans.

If you want to know more about Demon Slayer and its big movie, you can find its synopsis below. And of course, ComicBook.com will keep you updated on all things Tanjiro moving forward.

"Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over 40 people have disappeared in a very short period of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train on track to despair."

Will you be checking out Demon Slayer in theaters? Or will you wait for the digital debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.