Demon Slayer Movie Releases First Dubbed Trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has debuted the first English dubbed trailer for its big movie! Following its released in Japan last Fall, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has been dominating the box office to this day. It's been steadily taking over the rest of the world with its international releases, and now it's getting ready to take on a whole new territory when the movie finally hits North America this Spring. This means not only will fans get to check out an English subtitled version of the film, but an English dubbed version as well.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has finally been confirmed for a release in the United States on April 23rd. Not only will this include a theatrical release in 4DX and IMAX formats, but this release will include both English subtitled and English dubbed releases. To get a taste of the new English dub release of the film, you can check out the trailer in the video above released by Aniplex USA!

The English dub cast for Mugen Train (minus one particular addition most likely being revealed closer to the film's release) includes the returning likes of Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado, Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado, Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira, Mark Whitten as Kyojuro Rengoku, and Landon McDonald as Enmu. For those not wanting to attempt viewing the film in theaters, Demon Slayer's big movie has set its digital release for a debut this Summer.

Aniplex of America officially describes Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train film as such, "Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train."

