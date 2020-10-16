Demon Slayer Movie Topples Tenent at Box Office in New Update

✖

When it comes to Demon Slayer, the franchise has learned the fine arts of making a buck. From the anime to the manga, the fantastical story has made money like few other series in the past year. In fact, Demon Slayer's first movie is still raking in the dough at the global box office in light of its October 2020 debut, and it seems Tanjiro just brought in enough money to show up director Christopher Nolan.

A new box office update just went through for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train. It was there fans learned the anime film has grossed $364.5 million USD to date. This latest total pushes Tanjiro ahead of Tenet as the Warner Bros. film has grossed $363.1 million to date.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train crossed 35 billion yen in Japan box office - ¥37.4 billion total worldwide.

It's now 2020's 4th Highest-Grossing Movie, surpassing director Nolan's movie "Tenet". (via @Franspeech) Demon Slayer movie is yet to come to USA & China, biggest film markets. https://t.co/8dUKQDelsp pic.twitter.com/VaIm9eVARe — KIMETSU NEWS 🇧🇷 (@kny_news) January 5, 2021

This latest boost has given Demon Slayer yet another push at the 2020 global box office. It previously outran Sonic the Hedgehog as the video game-based film earned $314 million while Dolittle earned just over $245 million last year. But when it comes to taking over the box office's third spot, Demon Slayer has a lot of work to do.

After all, the third spot is carried by My People, My Homeland. The Chinese film earned $422 million in its global run, so Demon Slayer needs to gross more than $60 million to overtake the spot. This could very well happen if Tanjiro plays his cards right. Demon Slayer has yet to hit theaters in North America or Europe, so there is a lot of money left on the table in those markets. Not long ago, the anime's team confirmed Demon Slayer will go live in theaters on April 23 in North America, so fans will want to keep an eye on the movie's box office afterward!

