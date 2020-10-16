Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train Announces U.S. Release Date

✖

It seems the news we've all been waiting for has come through at last. After debuting in Japan last fall, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has put out the U.S. premiere date of its first movie. The anime will bring its record-breaking film to theaters in North America starting April 23 before home video options roll out later this summer.

The announcement went live not long ago thanks to the official English page for Demon Slayer. It was there the team confirmed the anime will hit up theaters in North America late next month.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train arrives in theaters, 4DX, and IMAX screens in North America subbed and dubbed on April 23 and digital on June 22!

"Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train arrives in theaters, 4DX, and IMAX screens in North America subbed and dubbed on April 23 and digital on June 22," the post reads.

Currently, pre-orders for tickets have yet to pop up, but fans will want to keep up with their local theaters to see when the sale goes live starting April 9th. If you feel okay seeing the film in theaters, Demon Slayer's movie will be shown in IMAX as well as 4DX if you are willing to pay up. And if you are still waiting for COVID-19 to dissipate in your area, the movie will be shared on digital at the end of June.

This release has been a long time coming for anime fans, but they knew Demon Slayer had to bring its movie overseas before long. Not only does the film stand to make lots of money in North America, but the events of Mugen Train are very much canon. This means the movie will lead into Demon Slayer's second season, and it is slated to debut later this year. Audiences will have needed to see this movie to be prepared for season two, and this big North American release date will give fans that exact opportunity.

