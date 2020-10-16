Demon Slayer Movie Announces DVD, Blu-ray Details

✖

Demon Slayer is at the top of its game these days, and the anime shows no signs of slowing down. With a second season in the works, all eyes are on Tanjiro to see what comes next for his gang. Of course, fans overseas are still waiting for their chance to see Demon Slayer: Mugen Train as the movie has yet to head west, and they just got hit with another blow. After all, the movie has its Blu-ray and DVD date set... but not in the United States.

The update comes from Demon Slayer's team as the anime posted a small clip the other day. It was there fans watched a special reel showing off the movie's best scenes. The video ended with a confirmation regarding Demon Slayer's home video move, and the movie will hit shelves starting June 16.

"Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train" will be released on Blu-ray & DVD in Japan on June 16th, 2021!pic.twitter.com/icNtvPygRx — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) March 15, 2021

Of course, this date is just for fans in Japan. There is no Blu-ray or DVD release set in the United States or elsewhere aside from Japan. Even this home video date is far off in the summer, so locals will still have to wait if they plan on watching Mugen Train at home. After all, Aniplex wants to bring as many fans as possible to the theater with Demon Slayer, and you don't have to wonder why that is the case.

The reason all comes down to money. Demon Slayer is the highest-grossing movie ever in Japan, and it has become the highest-grossing anime film worldwide. Spirited Away lost out on the latter title this year, and Demon Slayer is still widening its lead. If the movie is in theaters until June in Japan, that gives Tanjiro lots of time to earn money. And when the film hits theaters in the United States, it will be game over for the competition.

What do you make of this new update? Do you expect the Demon Slayer movie will debut stateside soon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.