Demon Slayer Movie Reveals Fierce Blu-ray Cover Art

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has revealed the fierce cover art for the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD release for its big movie! Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has been pretty much dominating the box office in Japan ever since it first released last Fall, and now it's likely going to dominated the home video market in the territory as well as it's now gearing up for its official Blu-ray and DVD release. While it's not getting an official release in North America just yet, there is some hope for English speaking audiences.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train will be hitting Blu-ray and DVD in Japan on June 16th, and the release will be including English subtitles as well. That's particularly good news considering the film has yet to officially release in English (though that could change very soon). What's even better news is the slick cover art for the upcoming Blu-ray that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba movie for the limited edition that you can check out below:

With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's second season now aiming for a release some time later this year, it's going to be even more necessary to find a way to check out the new film. The second season will be picking up immediately after the events of the Mugen Train arc depicted in the film, so hopefully as many fans around the world can check it out before the new season makes its debut.

