Demon Slayer Promises U.S. Release Date Update Soon

Fans of the popular Shonen franchise Demon Slayer in North America have been waiting for some time on news of the film's release in the West, with the movie already hitting theaters in Japan in 2020 and pulling in record-shattering amounts of money as a result, but the series is now hinting at a big update for the upcoming release that is slated to land this year. Following Tanjiro and his Demon Slayer Corps buddies as they hop aboard a runaway train packed to the gills with demons, the film starts where the first season of the anime left off.

The first season came to a close with Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their friends licking their wounds following their brutal battles against the Spider Clan, with the Demon Slayer Corps backing them up and bringing them back to their headquarters. With the Hashira, the strongest members of the Corps, wondering what to do about Nezuko's status as a demon, they come to a consensus to allow both her and her brother to live. As their lives are spared, Tanjiro works on increasing his power by training alongside Inosuke and Zenitsu and the final moments of the initial anime see the heroes marching toward the Mugen Train to meet with the Flame Hashira, Rengoku.

Demon Slayer took to Social Media using their Official Twitter Account to share the big news that an update on Mugen Train's North America release will arrive on March 16th, meaning that fans of Tanjiro and company will only have a few days until word spread on the film's Western arrival:

Mark your calendars! Big news about the film’s release is coming on March 16th 🚂 #MugenTrain pic.twitter.com/3B0FZraYlA — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) March 12, 2021

Though there is still plenty of material for the anime to cover, the manga created by Koyoharu Gotouge has wrapped the story of Tanjiro and his friends. With news having yet to be released regarding a potential sequel or spin-off series revisiting the popular world, Demon Slayer fans are anticipating not only the release of the first feature-length film but also the arrival of the anime's second season that is slated to drop later this year.

When do you think we'll see the Mugen Train enter the station for a North American release? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon-slaying.