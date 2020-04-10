Demon Slayer: Infinity Train Releases English Sub Trailer

The anime adaptation for Koyoharu Gotoge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ended its first season run as one of the most popular anime of 2019, but not only did it end with the biggest audience of the year but it ended with the tease that the next arc in the series would be debuting in the first feature length film for the franchise. The Infinity Train (which has also been referred to as Mugen Train or Demon Train depending on who you ask) arc of the series is perfect for a film, and there’s no example of this better than the latest trailer for it.

Demon Slayer shared a brand new trailer for the Infinity Train movie in Japan, and now Aniplex of America has given it new life with an official English subtitled version! This also means we’re one step closer to an official English language release for the film outside of Japan after it hits Japanese theaters later this Fall! Check out the trailer in the video above!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Train is currently scheduled for a release October 26th in Japan. There were concerns that the novel coronavirus would impact the theatrical release for the film, and while we’re not out of the woods in terms of that yet, a Fall theatrical release for the film seems to be in a good window. Other huge movies are moving to the Fall in the hopes that theaters will reopen by then, so now it’s just a matter of waiting to see how it all shakes out!

The first movie in the franchise will be picking up immediately after Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu are seen getting onto a train in the final episode of the first season. Investigating a mysterious train where over 40 people have gone missing alongside the Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, the demon slayers soon find themselves in quite the fierce battle if the manga’s version of the events are anything to go by. This is even further emphasized by how great this new trailer for the movie looks!

Are you excited for Demon Slayer's first big movie? Are you hoping this means a second season will be on the way after its release? What did you think of the anime's first season overall?