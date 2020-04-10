Demon Slayer: Infinity Train Movie Confirms Release Date with New Trailer

✖

Demon Slayer's first season may have come to an end but the story will continue in its first feature length film from the animation studio of Ufotable, with the franchise releasing both a new trailer and release date to get fans hyped for this new entry of the series that features Tanjiro, his demonic sister Nezuko, and the rest of their idiosyncratic band of demon hunters! With this film continuing the series proper and adapting the "Demon Train" arc from the manga, fans can expect to re-enter the world of the supernatural later this fall!

The new entry in the franchise focuses on Tanjiro, Inosuke, Nezuko, and Zenitsu boarding a supernatural train that has them encountering brand new foes and dealing with the internal struggles created by their pasts. The latest trailer shows off several of the new opponents that the team of demon slayers will be battling as well as an apparent new demon slayer that may be joining their crew as the quest to exterminate the ghouls of the world continues. On October 16th this fall, fans in Japan will be able to see this feature length film! While a US release date has not been confirmed, we imagine it will only be a matter of time before it hits theaters in North America!

The Official Ufotable Twitter Account, the studio behind Demon Slayer, shared this brand new trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train that will be the canon next entry into the anime that has done the impossible and dethroned the popular series of One Piece when it comes to overall manga sales:

