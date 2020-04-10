Demon Slayer: Infinity Train Movie Shares First Poster

✖

Demon Slayer's first feature length film is looking to drop later this year, and in celebration of a new trailer and the confirmed release date of October 16th, the franchise has released a brand new poster for the movie that will place our heroes Tanjiro, Inosuke, Nazuko, and Zenitsu on a train that is fit to bursting with demons and new powerful characters! With the franchise becoming a massive success following its first season, it's no surprise to see the story continue with a film of its own to hit theaters and hopefully propelling the series even further!

This upcoming movie will be considered "canon" within the story of Demon Slayer, adapting the "Demon Train" story line that was told in the franchise's manga. Many anime films can sometimes be considered outside of the proper canon of their respective franchises, with the likes of Dragon Ball and Bleach often considered to not be a part of the main story as the timelines don't work out for the stories introduced. While a second season hasn't been confirmed as of yet, this upcoming movie will be a "can't miss" part of the story for fans of the Demon Slayer franchise, promising big developments for Tanjiro and his crew of characters.

The Official Demon Slayer Twitter Account shared the brand new trailer for the upcoming movie, showing off the new heroes and villains that will be making their presence known in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie which will release in Japanese theaters later this year:

The story of Tanjiro and the demon slayers has sky rocketed in popularity since the anime debuted last year, even being able to overtake Eiichiro Oda's juggernaut series in One Piece when it comes to manga sales. Keeping this in mind, a second season will surely be confirmed to continue the journey of the demon slayers as they attempt to avenge Tanjiro and Nezuko's family.

What do you think of this brand new poster for the upcoming first feature length film in the Demon Slayer franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and demon slaying!

